Visual from outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after stampede on June 4 (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): A 25-year-old man, claiming to be a survivor of the June 4 stampede near Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 dead and dozens injured, has filed a police complaint holding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and event organiser DNA agency responsible for the tragedy, officials said on Friday.

The complainant, identified as Rolan Gomes, told the Cubbon Park Police that he suffered a shoulder dislocation in the crowd crush near Gate No. 17. He alleged that thousands of people were allowed entry without tickets after social media posts claimed that free entry and ticket distribution at the venue.

Gomes accused the lack of crowd control, poor planning, and negligence by the organisers led to chaos, injuries, and deaths.

According to his complaint, fans rushed in when the gates were opened, resulting in many being trampled. He was rushed to VSH Hospital by bystanders and is undergoing treatment. He has demanded strict legal action against the organisers for their failure to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, BJP State President BY Vijayendra demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara over the incident on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Vijayendra stated that the FIR names the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB, and the organising agency DNA as accused. He launched a scathing attack, saying that the Chief Minister himself is Accused No. 1, the Deputy Chief Minister is Accused No. 2, and the Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, is Accused No. 3.

He pointed out that the government took action only after the Karnataka High Court initiated a suo motu case and issued strong remarks.

"Instead of making police officers scapegoats, the Chief Minister, DCM, and Home Minister must take moral responsibility and resign," Vijayendra said.

The Karnataka BJP Chief stated that the Chief Minister only woke up after the FIR was filed. "The CM held a late-night press conference and suspended five police officers, including the Bengaluru Commissioner. This is a direct admission by the Chief Minister that the government was at fault in the incident that led to 11 deaths," he said.

Vijayendra alleged that the state government made police scapegoats to cover up its own failure.

"You've suspended police officers, but why hasn't any officer from the intelligence wing been suspended for their failure?" he asked. He pointed out that the intelligence department functions directly under the CM, and suspending them would implicate the CM himself, hence the inaction. He clarified that while they anticipated a crowd of 30,000-40,000, nearly 2-3 lakh people showed up, which was clearly an intelligence failure--a failure that even the CM has now acknowledged. (ANI)

