Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Bengaluru Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a house theft case reported in the Bellandur Police Station limits. The arrests led to the recovery of 70 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 1.30 lakh in cash, and two two-wheelers allegedly used in the crime. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 5.60 lakh.

According to the police, the complaint was filed on March 3 this year after the complainants returned to their residence at Shubh Enclave Layout on the evening of March 2. They found that an unidentified person had entered the house by breaking the glass door of the balcony and stolen 210 grams of gold ornaments, along with Rs 50,000 in cash. The family had been away in Andhra Pradesh for a wedding since March 1.

Following the registration of the case, Bellandur Police initiated an investigation. Based on collected information, two suspects were detained near a bakery at Kodati Gate under Varthur Police Station limits on April 3. During questioning, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime and provided details of a third individual who had received the stolen gold.

Police seized Rs 1.30 lakh in cash and two two-wheelers from the accused. The third individual, who had received the stolen ornaments, was also taken into custody the same day after responding to a police notice.

All three accused were produced before the Court on April 4 and remanded to five days of police custody. During interrogation, one of the accused reportedly admitted to working as a delivery boy with Flipkart and identifying locked homes for theft. He disclosed that the stolen ornaments were handed over to an associate who later sold them.

Further investigation led to the seizure of 70 grams of gold ornaments from a gold shop at Kodati Gate on April 8. The shop owner allegedly accepted the gold at a rate lower than the market price.

The three accused were again produced before the Court on April 8 and remanded to judicial custody.

The case was investigated by a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) Shivakumar Gunare, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Marathahalli Sub-Division) Priyadarshini Ishwara Sanekoppara, Police Inspector Ramesh of Bellandur Police Station, and other officers and staff. (ANI)

