Kargil, Jul 2 (PTI) The upcoming national youth convention in Bengaluru would understand aspirations of the youth and their vision for the country with focus on next year's Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Krishna Allavaru said on Sunday.

Allavaru, joint secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Incharge youth Congress, was addressing a press conference after chairing the youth Congress executive meeting here.

"Congress youth workers and office bearers from across the country are taking part in the convention scheduled to take place in Bengaluru from July 10 to 12. It is virtually the launch of our campaign for the 2024 general elections," he said.

He said the meet would try to understand the aspirations of the youth and their vision for the country and help the party in preparing a roadmap which would be put before the youth of the country to garner their support ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Instead of the promised 'achhe din', we are witnessing the worst days over the past nine years (under the BJP-led government). The prices of gas cylinders crossed Rs 1,000 mark and petrol Rs 100, while the unemployment has reached a record level. China has intruded into Ladakh and is sitting there," he claimed.

On BJP's oft-repeated slogan of making the country 'Congress-Mukt', Allavaru said he is not interested in what the saffron party is saying, but the Congress wants the country to get free of unemployment, inflation and hatred.

"We are more concerned to get rid of the issues which are causing trouble to the people. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and BJP are making hollow promises but that is not our tradition as we keep our promises, which is evident after the party's success in state elections in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh... ," he said.

In response to a question on Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra skipping Ladakh, he said there are many parts of the country which were not on the "Kanyakumari to Kashmir" route.

However, he said the local units of Congress organised special programmes in the areas, which were not covered by the yatra, to convey its message. "The process is continuing and the only purpose of the Bharat Jodo was to bring people together and take India forward."

He said the meeting discussed the issues of the people of Ladakh and also its strategy for the upcoming elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil which is shortly completing its five-year term.

"The hill council elections are our priority and the youth congress will reach out to the people to mobilize their support for the party candidates," Allavaru said.

He said the Ladakh unit of Congress supports the demand of the Leh apex body and Kargil Democratic Alliance which has been agitating for grant of statehood, sixth schedule to Ladakh, two Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil and employment package for the local youth.

