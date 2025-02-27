Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) In a significant step toward energy efficiency, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd launched its new low-power consumption Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) ceiling fans on Thursday, officials said.

As part of the DISCOMs' (electricity distribution companies) capacity-building initiative, in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), BESCOM Managing Director N Shivshankar unveiled the energy-efficient BLDC ceiling fan at an event here.

Also Read | Air India Says Connection Time for Flights From Europe to Australia, South East Asia via India Reduced to 2-and-Half Hours.

Encouraging energy efficiency at the launch, Shivshankar emphasised the importance of transitioning to BLDC fans, especially with summer approaching.

"These fans consume significantly less electricity than conventional ones, helping households lower their energy bills while reducing overall electricity demand. This initiative is a step toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath Announces INR 10,000 Bonus, Special Medal, 7-Day Leave for 75,000 Cops on Maha Kumbh Duty.

Acknowledging the vital role of BESCOM's partners in promoting energy efficiency, he said, "Our efforts in this direction have been made possible with the support of BEE, KREDL, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), and other stakeholders. Together, we must create awareness about responsible electricity consumption for a greener tomorrow."

KREDL Managing Director K P Rudrappaiah underscored the importance of energy conservation, stating, "Saving one unit of electricity is equivalent to generating two. While electricity generation is crucial, conservation is equally important. Karnataka takes pride in implementing the Electricity Conservation and Efficiency Policy 2022-27—the first of its kind in India. This policy aims to save 744 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and prevent six lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions."

He further highlighted BESCOM's significant contributions toward achieving energy efficiency goals, urging greater adoption of BLDC fans.

P W C Rajiv Ralhan, Head of India's Clean Energy Division, emphasised the benefits of BLDC fans, saying, "Compared to traditional ceiling fans, BLDC fans can reduce electricity consumption by up to 50 per cent. We are proud to support the government's mission to promote energy efficiency."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)