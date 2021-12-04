New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that besides safeguarding the country's maritime security and protecting its interests in the sea, the navy also played a stellar role in managing the Covid-related crises.

"Indians remain grateful for your service," the president said, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the Navy Day.

The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the force's attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

