Mumbai, May 31: A special court in Mumbai has deferred the Best Bakery case and said that it will pronounce its judgement on June 2. The case pertains to a bakery in Vadodara that was torched by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots, which led to the death of 14 people.

Following the incident bakery owner's daughter, Zaheera Sheikh had lodged a police complaint against 21 people.

In June 2003, when the fast-track court acquitted all the accused, it pointed to a lack of evidence as key witnesses, including Sheikh, had turned hostile.

