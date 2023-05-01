A fire broke out at Mohammed Ali Road in south Mumbai on Monday evening. The information regarding a blaze near Minara Masjid, opposite Suleman Usman Bakery in Masjid Bunder was received by the civic authorities following which a fire fighting operation was launched and Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police and BEST staff was mobilized. The fire was confined to a shop. No injuries so far have been reported in the incident. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts At Kalpataru Industrial Estate, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Mumbai Fire

#Watch | A #fire broke out at Mohammed Ali Road in south #Mumbai on Monday evening. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/895OQ7Lrpj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)