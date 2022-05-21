Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan on Saturday.

Sinha said that it is the priority of the administration to ensure the best facilities for the pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

The Lt Governor fixed June 15 as the timeline for completing all works pertaining to Amarnath Yatra. He further directed officials to regularly monitor specific works in Anantnag and Ganderbal.

The Lt Governor directed that adequate field staff of the Departments like Jal Shakti and Power should remain available for providing continuous services during the Yatra.

Sinha stressed on publicising the measures and efforts to be employed for ensuring a plastic-free environment to protect the ecology.

Detailed discussions were also held on ensuring various arrangements including drinking water, pilgrims' movement, Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tracking on all routes, Langar stalls, pony movement, and helicopter service.

Sinha also directed for augmentation of health infrastructure and implementation of a meticulous traffic plan.

During the meeting, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary impressed on all officers for ensuring impeccable Yatra arrangements. He said that Shri Amarnathji Yatra has a significant impact on the economy of Jammu Kashmir.

He asked the concerned Deputy Commissioners to check the functionality of public utilities along the Highways and install Welcome Boards and signs for pilgrims coming for the holy yatra of Shri Amarnathji while putting special focus on cleanliness.

The Chief Secretary also asked the concerned officers to take the PRI members onboard for making yatra arrangements in their respective Districts. He also said that feedback should also be taken from the visiting pilgrims.

Pertinently, the Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 this year from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes. (ANI)

