New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): While announcing various guarantees in the party's manifesto, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that decisions and the work done by the country today will impact its future for 1000 years.

The BJP unveiled its manifesto with a tagline - 'Modi Ki Guarantee'. The manifesto outlines a vision for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' (developed country status) by 2047.

Addressing the gathering of leaders at party headquarters in the national capital after the unveiling of the manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', PM Modi said, "I had said this from the Red Fort that is the right time for the coming 1000 years; this is the best time to decide the future of India."

Earlier on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again. What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will decide the direction, and future of the country in the coming 1000 years."

He further promised in the 'Sankalp Yatra' that around 3 crore women would become Lakhpati Didis!

"Today, India is inspiring the world with women-led development. In the last ten years, around 10 crore women have been associated with self-help groups. We have decided to train the women involved in these SHGs in the fields of IT, education, health, retail and tourism. Modi guarantees that 3 crore women will become Lakhpati Didis!" PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP will create new 'satellite towns', which will act as growth centres for the nation's development.

"For previous governments, urbanisation was a challenge. But, for the Bharatiya Janata Party, urbanisation is an opportunity! We will create new 'satellite towns', which will act as growth centres for the nation's development," he said.

He further noted that the BJP will start working on its 'Sankalp Patra' immediately after the result of Lok Sabha polls, i.e., June 4.

"Work on BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' will begin immediately after the June 4 results. The government has already started working on the 100-day action plan. The ambition of the people of the country is Modi's mission. We saw the success of Chandrayaan. Now we will experience the pride of Gaganyaan. We just saw India welcoming the world to the G20 and now we will make all efforts to host the Olympics," PM Modi said.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including massive campaigns across the country to seek people's suggestions before the release of the 'Sankalp Patra'.

The BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4. (ANI)

