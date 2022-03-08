Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) The Bihar assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to women on the occasion of International Women's Day by letting female legislators run the show for the day, though it had some unforeseen consequences.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha announced that the debate on the agriculture department budget, scheduled for the day, shall be conducted by women legislators of respective parties.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022 Live News Updates: iPhone SE 5G, 27-Inch 7K Display, iPad Air 5 Launch Expected Tonight.

As a token gesture, he also nominated to the Chair Jyoti Devi, a veteran MLA, who had earlier made an impassioned plea for declaring March 8 as a holiday for women employed in all sectors and also granting female government employees postings of their choice once they crossed 50 years.

However, to their dismay, the CPI(ML) which has 12 MLAs, and the AIMIM which has five, learnt that no time slot was fixed for them as they did not have any woman legislator.

Also Read | UPI123Pay, UPI Service For Feature Phones, Launched by RBI.

Legislators of the parties predictably expressed outrage and sat inside the well in protest.

The Speaker, who had returned to the Chair, racked his brains over the imbroglio.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rose in his seat to intervene and said that it was indeed not proper to deprive any party of the chance to take part in the debate.

The Speaker concurred and told the protesting MLAs that they will be allotted time.

The legislators went back to their seats and took part in the debate.

However, all opposition MLAs including those belonging to the RJD and the Congress staged a walkout when the minister concerned rose for the government's reply to the debate.

The agriculture budget was, subsequently, passed with a voice vote.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)