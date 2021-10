Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 3 (ANI): After Mamata Banerjee won Bhabanipur bypolls with 85,263 votes, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal claimed that she is the 'Man of the Match' of the game as she secured more than 25,000 votes in the stronghold of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Tibrewal secured 26,428 votes, as per the Election Commission of India.

Also Read | Cordelia Cruises Hints of Action Against Rave Party Revellers After NCB Raid on Its Luxury Vessel off Mumbai Coast.

"I am 'Man of the Match' of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work," Tibrewal told ANI.

Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur by-poll victory was important to retain the Chief Minister's post.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 300 Samajwadi Party Workers Booked for Protesting Outside Minister Satish Mahana's Residence in Kanpur.

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Sunday secured her seat as West Bengal chief minister after leading the crucial Bhabanipur assembly constituency with a record margin of 85,263 votes.

"I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 85,263 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency. I thank all the voters for the win. This is for the first time that we have not lost in a single ward in Bhabanipur," Banerjee said greeting supporters outside her residence in Kolkata.

She added that she will continue to work for the people.

After 21 rounds of counting, the TMC leader got a total of 85,263 votes trouncing BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal (26320) and CMP candidate Srijeeb Banerjee (4201). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)