Bhaderwah (J&K), May 7 (PTI) Tightening the noose around local terrorists operating from Pakistan, the state investigation agency (SIA) has executed proclamation proceedings against a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, a resident of Bhaderwah town who is presently based in Pakistan, has been given 30 days to appear before the court to face trial in a terror funding case, failing which his property will be attached, an official said.

Khateeb is wanted by the SIA in a terror funding case of last year, also involving former minister Jateinder Singh alias Babu Singh who is presently lodged at Central jail in Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

Singh, chairman of Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party, was arrested on April 9, last year, 10 days after he went underground following the arrest of his worker Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of south Kashmir's Kokernag, along with Rs 6.90 lakh hawala money in Jammu.

On September 24, the SIA filed a charge sheet against three persons, including Singh and Khateeb, in the court of third additional session judge Jammu. Three supplementary charge sheets were subsequently filed against nine more accused persons.

Of the total accused, nine are facing trial while three, including Khateeb, are absconding.

The SIA said the former minister was allegedly in contact with Khateeb over encrypted social media applications and had clandestinely visited Dubai for arranging funds.

“Shah was designated as Secretary of this party, who received these funds in Kashmir through an unknown person and travelled to Jammu to handover these funds to Babu Singh and this fund was arranged by Khateeb, who is a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist operating from Pakistan,” the official said.

Executing the proclamation proceedings under section 82 of the CrPC against Khateeb, the SIA affixed posters of the absconding accused at his residence at Masjid Mohalla in Bhaderwah and other conspicuous places.

“Khateeb has been granted a period of 30 days by the court in its proclamation order to appear before it to face trial. If the accused fails to appear before the court within the period of 30 days, proceedings under Section 83 CrPC shall be launched against him and his property will be attached,” an official said.

He said the proceedings were conducted in presence of respectable persons of the vicinity where Khateeb's family is putting up.

