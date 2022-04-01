Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 1 (ANI): On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state police have taken up a unique initiative to make the birthdays of police personnel a happy and memorable event as a goodwill gesture.

Chief Minister's Office in a statement stated that the Punjab Police has been mandated by Mann to send a greeting card with a congratulatory message on this special day to imbibe a sense of belongingness amongst them in the right earnest.

Disclosing this here today, Director General of Police VK Bhawra said a greeting card jointly signed by the Chief Minister and him reads, "Today on your Birthday, we congratulate you from the core of our heart and pray that the coming year may bring good health and happiness to you and your family. We also hope that you should perform your duty to serve the people with utmost dedication, hard work and honesty."

Realizing the hard work and arduous duty of state police personnel, Bhagwant Mann had directed the DGP to convey felicitations to the family members of all police employees.

Bhawra hoped that this novel initiative would go a long way to boost the morale in recognition of selfless services rendered by the Punjab Police Personnel besides giving a sense of pride to their family members.

Pertinently, these congratulatory cards would be sent to each and every personnel of a strong police force of over 80,000. (ANI)

