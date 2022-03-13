Chandigarh, Mar 14 (PTI) Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will submit his resignation as a member of parliament on Monday, party sources said here.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Members Arrested in Bhopal.

Mann is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

The 48-year-old AAP leader will be sworn-in as Punjab's chief minister on March 16. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the Nawanshahr district.

Also Read | Railway Constable Saves Man from Falling into Gap Between Platform, Train at Wadala Station in Mumbai.

The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann led a roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday to thank voters and celebrate the party's landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)