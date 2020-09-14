Lucknow, Sep 14 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday emphasised upon the need of social harmony, saying great people have been born in every caste and people of all castes have equal rights to access temples, crematoriums and water bodies.

Also Read | LG Wing Smartphone With Rotating Dual-Display Officially Unveiled Globally; Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The RSS chief also said great men are great only because of their work and should be recognised by their work only.

Also Read | Umar Khalid Sent to 10-Day Police Custody, Was Arrested Under UAPA For Alleged Role in Delhi Riots.

"Emphasising upon the need of social harmony, Bhagwat Ji said great people have been born in every caste and all castes have equal rights over temples, crematoriums and water bodies," RSS publicity co-incharge, Diwakar Awasthi told reporters while apprising them of Bhangwat's address to the outfit's Awadh unit volunteers on the second day of his two-day visit to Lucknow.

"Great men are great only because of their work and it is very important to see them from the same point of view," said Awasthi, quoting Bhagwat's address to volunteers.

The RSS chief also called upon volunteers to spread awareness in the society of the need to protect cows and resort to natural farming.

He asked the Sangh volunteers to help the social and religious organisations in doing their work in the interest of the society and the country.

"Bhagwat Ji also talked about the family concept to the RSS workers," said Awasthi.

Bhagwat had on Sunday said the Sangh volunteers should work towards making employment available to labourers and also raise awareness among the people about protecting the environment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)