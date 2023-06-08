Udaipur (Raj), Jun 8 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday reached Rajasthan's Udaipur for the annual training of RSS volunteers above 40 years of age.

Bhagwat, who was in Karauli's Hindaun city for the training camp for volunteers below 40 years of age, reached Udaipur by train.

He was received by local leaders of the Sangh at the railway station from where his convoy left for Vidya Niketan school amid tight security arrangements.

A Sangh leader said Bhagwat will remain in the city till Friday.

