New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that Bharat Biotech supplied only 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' in May against a promise of five lakh doses.

Representing Delhi government, Advocate Anuj Aggarwal told Justice Rekha Palli that the state government has conducted a drive to vaccinate people with Covaxin based on the assurance given by manufacturer Bharat Biotech.

Aggarwal told the court that "of five lakh Covaxin doses promised to be supplied for May, Bharat Biotech supplied 1.5 lakh doses only".

The Judge asked both the Centre and Delhi government to address the issues relating to administration of the second dose of Covaxin.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 7.

The court was hearing three separate pleas seeking direction to authorities to plan vaccination campaign to ensure the administration of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible persons within the period recommended by Covid Working Group (CWG).

One of the petitions was filed by Rajeev Parashar through advocates Amrish Kumar Tyagi, Deepak Parashar, Himanshu Shukla and Prakhar Singh. Another filed has been filed by lawyer Ashish Virmani through advocate Pallav Mongia. (ANI)

