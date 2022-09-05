Jaipur, Sep 5 (PTI) The Congress' proposed 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will cover Rajasthan in 21 days in October and November, the party said on Monday.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said prior to this, party workers will create an awareness about the yatra by taking out a rally in every village, hamlet, block and ward of Rajasthan.

In order to "talk directly to the people, tell them the truth and hear them out", the grand old party has decided to launch the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7.

In Rajasthan, it will pass through Jhalawar, Kota, Dausa and Alwar districts.

According to Dotsara, nine of the total 117 leaders who will undertake the yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir with senior leader Rahul Gandhi are from Rajasthan.

