Mhow (MP), Nov 26 (PTI) A power outage was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow minutes before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in the town during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, there was complete blackout twice in the span of 15 minutes at Dr B R Ambedkar's Memorial located on the outskirts and the town itself.

The power supply was, however, restored within 15 minutes before Gandhi's arrival at the Ambedkar memorial, they said.

Mhow, a tehsil in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, is the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

The information about power failure went viral on social media within seconds.

Asked about the power outage, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the blackout could be part of the state government's conspiracy.

Meanwhile executive engineer Rajesh Mahor of the MP West Power Distribution Company told PTI that the power had tripped due to a technical problem.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as the Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Mhow in the evening.

The yatra began in the state from Burhanpur district on November 23, and will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region before proceeding to Rajasthan on December 4.

