New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Congress has appointed Sharif Uz Zaman Laskar as coordinator of northeast states for organising sub-yatras there parallel to the main Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who heads the Bharat Jodo Yatra organising panel, appointed Zaman, who is currently vice president of Assam PCC.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Stray Dog Attacks, Bites 10 People in Kochi’s Thrikkakara; Dog-Catchers Engaged After Canine Goes Missing.

The Congress is organising sub-yatras in states where the main Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra is not passing through.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had last month announced that Assam would start its Bharat Jodo sub-yatra on November 1 from Dhubri to Sadiya town.

Also Read | Karnataka: Cancel Reservation for Muslims, Christians and Transfer It to Panchamasali Lingayats, Says BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)