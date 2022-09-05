New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will cover 45 km in the national capital and the party workers have been making required arrangements for its smooth passage, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said on Monday.

The Yatra will be launched from Kanyakumari from September 7 with Rahul Gandhi along with over 100 'Bharat Yatris' embarking on a 3,570 km metres journey. The party has billed the Yatra as an unprecedented mass contact programme ever undertaken in Independent India.

Also Read | AAP Issues a Statement in Response to the Legal Notice. “If He Has Done No Wrong, Why is … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He said that the Congress workers have been determined to overcome the "present difficulties" with unity and by "holding the hands of the marginalized people" whose lives have become "miserable" due to the Centre's policies.

"The key aims for the Bharat Jodo Yatra are - creating unity among all like-minded Indians who stand by for the values of our freedom movement, raising the voice of crores of Indians against economic inequality, social division and erosion of our rights," Kumar said.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Can Students Wear Whatever They Want in Educational Institutes? Asks Supreme Court.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said that the party is taking the next step to begin a "direct dialogue" with the people on the "serious issues confronting the country".

"The BJP offered a dream of prosperity to all Indians but instead, delivered a nightmare of price rise, unemployment, social tension and compromised institutions over the past eight years. Common people are hurt by relentless price rise and record unemployment. Farmers and farm labourers are buried under debt," Nirupam said.

He further alleged that society is being "divided" on the basis of "caste, religion, region, language and food".

"Voice of the people is being suppressed and our constitutional rights are being crushed. Institutions like Parliament and the media are no longer available to discuss the issues that we face in our lives. Instead, systematic efforts are being made to subvert our Constitution, dismantle our institutions and hollow out our democracy," he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)