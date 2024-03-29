Patna (Bihar) [India], March 29 (ANI): Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the ceremony to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur would be a great honour for Bihar and they would witness a proud moment.

Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "The ceremony (Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur) that we are going to witness is a proud moment for Bihar. I thank PM Modi for giving respect to Bihar. It will inspire the youth of Bihar to take the heritage of Bihar forward which was stopped, and this resolution of youth will become reality under the leadership of PM Modi."

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Pappu Yadav for not getting a ticket from Purnea in Mahagathbandhan's seat sharing, he said that the former RJD leader was left in uncertainty after not getting the ticket.

He further said, "It's sad that the hope with which he has gone there (joined Congress). 'Ab Purnea Chodenge Ya Duniya' as he has said, we are worried about it."

The central government announced five names for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. Along with them, MS Swaminathan also known as the father of the green revolution will also be awarded the country's highest civilian award.

The government also bestowed the honour on veteran BJP leader LK Advani and Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. This year a total of five people have been honoured with Bharat Ratna, the maximum than in 1999 when four were given the award.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

