Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Bharat Yatra, led by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) and Abu Bakr Naqvi, National Convenor of MRM, reached Srinagar today. Romesh Khajuria, Member of the National Working Committee of MRM, also joined the Yatra. The Yatra, is aimed at promoting peace and unity, ended at Ghanta Ghar (Click Tower) in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

The Yatra was flagged off by Indresh Kumar, Patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, from Motiya Khan, New Delhi. The goal of the Yatra is to promote a peaceful and united India.

"The incident in Pahalgam was truly shocking for the entire world. I believe this is the first time such an atrocity has occurred. In the name of religion, terrorism struck, with terrorists attacking our brothers based on their names and religions. This has left 140 crore Indians deeply upset. In the wake of this, every Indian citizen desired action against Pakistan. They attacked our brothers because of their identities. The world mourned this tragedy. I want to thank our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for listening to the voice of the people and taking decisive action against Pakistan. Indians were proud of the government they chose. The Indian Army has done an exemplary job and delivered a strong lesson to Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for their bravery and commitment," stated Abu Bakr Naqvi, National Convenor of MRM during the media interaction.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

