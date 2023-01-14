Bhopal/Gwalior, Jan 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old Karni Sena activist from Haryana was arrested for allegedly raising objectionable slogans against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a protest earlier this week in Bhopal, a police official said on Saturday.

A video has surfaced on social media in which a youth can be heard shouting slogans with expletives against the CM during a protest by the outfit earlier this week.

"Okendra Rana was held from his home in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (uttering obscene words) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty)," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Aditya Tiwari.

"During the Karni Sena protest at Jamboree Maidan in BHEL township, a video surfaced on social media in which Rana is seen raising slogans using obscene language against the CM," he said.

Meanwhile, another case related to alleged objectionable sloganeering against the CM has been registered against an unidentified person in Gwalior, Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

He said a man has been arrested by Bhopal police and he may be brought to Gwalior for further probe.

Earlier, members of the Kirar Samaj and OBC Mahasabha had held a protest on Friday in Gwalior over the language used against Chouhan in the video and had submitted a memorandum to police authorities.

