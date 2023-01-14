Jaipur, January 14: The Rajasthan government has sanctioned over Rs 200 crore for the construction of new stations, outposts and other administrative buildings of the police. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has allocated Rs 176.11 crore for the construction of Superintendent of Police and Circle Office, new police stations and posts, according to an official statement.

He has also approved an additional Rs 25.37 crore for the construction of administrative buildings of Police Line - Sirohi, Sixth Battalion - RAC Dholpur and Mewar Bhil Corps - Khairwada. Rajasthan Becomes First State To Implement Policy for Blindness Control With Objective of ‘Right To Sight’.

Under the proposal, Rs 99.72 crore has been approved for 26 new police stations and three cyber stations, Rs 13.15 crore for 16 police posts, Rs 55.02 crore for the renovation and reconstruction of 16 police stations and Rs 8.20 crore for the newly created Superintendent of Police and Circle Office.

This decision will enable easy maintenance of law and order and the common people's problems will be solved at the local level. Alongside, cyber crimes will also be prevented with the creation of cyber police stations, according to the statement. Rajasthan Government Offers Rs 51,000 As Reward for Informing About Adulterated Food.

The approval follows Gehlot's earlier announcement of the budget for the construction of new police stations, posts and administrative buildings including cyber stations.

