Guwahati, Jun 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City Project will promote regional cooperation and sustainable development, and the state government is committed to support the initiative.

An 11-member delegation comprising members of the Project's Core Working Group and officials from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, on a six-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, called on the CM at his office here to exchange ideas and reaffirm ties between the state and the Kingdom of Bhutan.

'The Assam government, aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands committed to supporting this project,' Sarma said.

He assured the delegation of cooperation and collaboration from the state administration, which will work closely with both the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Core Working Group.

The chief minister noted that the project would serve as an important platform to deepen institutional collaboration as well as people-to-people ties between Assam and Bhutan.

He also highlighted the project's potential benefits for the youth of both regions through opportunities in education, skill development, entrepreneurship, cultural exchange and more.

Sarma encouraged the delegation to visit key institutions in Assam to explore further areas of synergy and cooperation.

He also invited them to make use of various state-run facilities that may serve as models or partners in developing the Gelephu Mindfulness City, a Special Administrative Region (SAR) in the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Recalling King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's previous visit to Assam, Sarma expressed his desire to host the entire royal family in future.

He emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration, stating that during the next visit of the Core Working Group, a broader, multi-sectoral meeting would be organised.

