Shillong, Dec 2 (PTI) BSF troops have thwarted an attempt to smuggle sugar worth Rs 30 lakh to Bangladesh as they seized a sand-laden truck carrying the consignment in Meghalaya, an official of the border guard force said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Border Security Force personnel intercepted the truck carrying sacks of sugar, hidden in a layer of sand, in Sonapur area of East Jaintia Hills district on Friday, and the driver failed to produce valid documents supporting the export of the commodity, he said.

Also Read | HPSC MO Admit Card 2023 Out at hpsc.gov.in: Hall Ticket for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officers Released, Know How To Download.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was to be smuggled to Bangladesh, the BSF official said.

The vehicle was confiscated, he said, adding that a case was registered at Umkiang Police Station and the driver was arrested.

Also Read | Maharashtra Yatch Fire: Private Luxury Yacht Belvedere Catches Fire at Mandwa Anchorage off Gateway of India, One Critically Scalded (Watch Video).

The BSF is guarding the 443 km-long India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)