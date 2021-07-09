Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Telangana BJP senior leader NV Subhash on Friday said that the approval of a Rs 23,123 crore package for improving health infrastructure to fight COVID-19 is the first decision by the Union Cabinet that has come as a big boon to the health system.

He asserted that the move highlighted the preparedness of the NDA government to face the possible third wave.

A day after the major reshuffle and expansion of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a Rs 23,123-crore package for improving health infrastructure to fight COVID-19.PM Modi had said, "A new package of over Rs 23,000 crores has been approved to fight COVID. Under this, necessary arrangements like pediatric care units to ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulances, and medicines will be made in all the districts of the country."

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is in addition to the stimulus package of around 20 lakh crore, announced in April and May 2020 which is 10 per cent of the GDP."

Highlighting the success of the stimulus package, he said, "The minute it was announced last year, the effects have been seen by the country."

Referring to the COVID vaccination drive in the country, he said that this is the first time in the world that such a large number of people have been vaccinated. He added that Narendra Modi has given a lot of importance to the medical infrastructure, which has been ignored by the previous government.

Out of 130 crore people, 80 crore people had been vaccinated, he said, adding that the medical infrastructure is the first priority of the Modi government, which could be understood by yesterday's approval by the cabinet.

On the representation in the expansion of the Union Cabinet that took place on July 8, Subhash said that it is widely appreciated by all sections of the people.

Speaking about the representation of various sections and women in the cabinet, the maximum number of OBCS, SCs and STs and women have been inducted into the government in the history of independent India.

There are 27 ministers in the Union Cabinet who belong to the OBC sections.

He further said, "Modi has given directions to the newly inducted members to take experience from the predecessors, seniors of the party and other sections of society, and from people of all walks of life". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)