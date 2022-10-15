New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader and former MP from Bhongir, Boora Narsaiah Goud is expected to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon, sources said.

As per the sources, Goud has already met BJP Telangana in-charge, Tarun Chugh multiple times in Delhi. He also met BJP national president JP Nadda yesterday.

Also Read | BCCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Medical Executive Posts at bcclweb.in, Check Details Here.

Goud is considered a popular leader in Telangana who also played a significant role in the demand for a separate state. He is leaving the party because he is feeling "insulted" within the party, sources said.

The sources close to BJP said that the people of Telangana want a change. There are multiple issues like corruption, nepotism, ego and speaking against the Constitution because of which the public is fed up with KCR. This time the public is very sure in their minds of voting for the BJP.

Also Read | Mother Dairy Raises Milk Prices by Rs 2 per Litre on Select Variants With Effect From October 16.

Other than this, KCR didn't even fulfil his promise of completing the dream map of 'Bangaru Telangana'. He also said that Congress fights on its "hand" symbol but after the election sits on the "car" by joining KCR. So people know that voting for Congress means voting for TRS.

The sources further informed that BJP is connecting with the people in the state through its campaigns like "Palle Gosa BJP Bharosa" and "Praja Sangram Yatra". The party is presenting the people with its development schemes and the failures of the TRS government.

As per the sources, BJP is also laying special focus on the caste combination. The party is promoting leaders like G Kishan Reddy, DK Aruna, Jitendra Reddy, and Parminder Reddy in the state. Other than them, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman and senior leader Etela Rajender also hold crucial posts in the party.

Now, the inclusion of Boora Narsaiah Goud will impact the voters from the Goud community and will be a major boost to the party, sources said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)