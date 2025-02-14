New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarun Chugh on Friday said that the approval of the extradition by United States President Donald Trump of Tahwwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused, was a big strategic and diplomatic success for India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further stated that the whole world is witnessing India's "strict policy and zero tolerance towards terrorism".

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said "This is a big 'strategic' and 'diplomatic' success for India under the leadership of PM Modi. Bringing the accused of the Mumbai attack to India and taking stringent action against them is a big step. The whole world is witnessing India's strict policy and zero tolerance towards terrorism under the leadership of PM Modi..."

The US President made the announcement during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral meeting.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," Trump said.

The US State Department said last month that it is evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

A spokesperson from the State Department told ANI that the US has long supported India's efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.

"In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating the next steps in this case, the statement said.

"We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice," the statement added.

The 26/11 attacks resulted in the death of 174 people, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreigners, and over 300 others were injured in the horrific attacks that took place at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on November 26, 2008. (ANI)

