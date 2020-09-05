Shillong, Sep 5 (PTI) Meghalaya registered its highest single-day spike of 182 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 2,916, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 121 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 31 from Ri-Bhoi, 15 from East Garo, 12 from West Garo, two from North Garo and one from West Khasi hills districts, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally: India Crosses Brazil, Becomes Country With 2nd Highest Caseload, Shows Worldometers Tracker.

"Fifteen health workers and five armed forces personnel from East Khasi Hills district are among new patients," he said.

The death toll rose to 15 in the state after a 65- year-old man from West Khasi Hills district succumbed to the infection, War said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Suffer Loss of Over Rs 100 Crore Due to 3-Day Agitation by Tana Bhagats in Jhakhand.

"The man was brought to the Civil Hospital in Mairang with respiratory problems and diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. He was taken to a COVID hospital here but the patient died on the way," War said.

During the day, 59 patients were cured of the diseases, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 1,527, War said.

Meghalaya has 1,374 active COVID-19 cases at present.

A total of 97, 550 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)