Naugachia (Bihar) [India], January 30 (ANI): A 65-year-old man and his grandson were killed by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night while they were asleep, police informed.

According to the police, the deceased's wife saw him lying in a pool of blood.

"I spoke to family members. They said that he had no dispute with anyone," said Naugachia SP.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

