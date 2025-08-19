Patna (Bihar)[India], August 19 (ANI): A thought-provoking and enriching book discussion was held at Hotel Taj, Patna, on "Nalanda: How it Changed the World" by Abhay K, distinguished poet-diplomat, former Ambassador of India to Madagascar and Cameroon, and presently working as the Deputy Director General of ICCR.

The book discussion moderated by Sanjeev Singh was graced by a wide spectrum of academics, writers, diplomats, civil society representatives, and members of the younger generation, who gathered to deliberate on the historical, cultural, and civilizational significance of Nalanda.

Abhay K's presentation was marked by remarkable depth, clarity, and authenticity. His critical and well-documented response to questions and observations highlighted the pivotal role of Nalanda as the world's first great international university, where knowledge travelled freely across frontiers, shaping the world. He underlined how Nalanda's heritage, rooted in openness, plurality, and intellectual curiosity, remains profoundly relevant for today's world, fractured by conflicts.

The discussion also touched upon the painful historical ruptures that Bihar and India endured during the medieval, colonial, and even post-Independence periods, resulting in prolonged denial of opportunities for local communities. In this context, the author's work was received as a beacon of inspiration, capable of restoring pride and confidence among the people of Bihar by reconnecting them with their civilizational achievements.

Participants commended the session as highly enlightening and fruitful. The audience particularly appreciated Abhay K's ability to combine scholarly precision with accessible language, making complex ideas resonate with a diverse gathering. His emphasis on Bihar as a crucible of world-changing ideas was deeply motivating for the younger generation present at the event.

The discussion concluded with a collective hope that such events should become a regular feature not only in Patna but also across other cities and towns of Bihar. Such intellectual engagements are crucial for educating the younger generation about the region's enduring contributions to world civilisation and for instilling a renewed confidence in shaping its future.

The book discussion at Taj Patna emerged as a call to reclaim Bihar's rightful place on the global intellectual map through dialogue, scholarship, and collective effort. (ANI)

