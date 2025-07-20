Patna, July 20: A first-year MBBS student at AIIMS Patna was found dead inside his hostel room on Saturday in Phulwarishrif PS, according to an official. The student, identified as Yadavendra Shahu, was a resident of Odisha and stayed in the AIIMS Patna hostel room.

According to Sushil Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phulwari Sharif, the incident came to light when the local police station received a call around 1 pm, stating that the student's room had not been opened since morning. His mobile phone was found ringing inside, raising suspicion.

Bihar: Patna AIIMS medical student Yadavendra Sahu from Odisha was found dead in Hostel Room 515 under suspicious circumstances. Police confirmed suicide, investigating the case. Further investigation is underway pic.twitter.com/22ZKOaXEQP — IANS (@ians_india) July 19, 2025

The local police team reached the hostel immediately, and the door was opened in the presence of AIIMS administration officials and a magistrate. The body of the student was found lying on the bed.

"His body was found lying on the bed. He is a resident of Odisha. An investigation is being carried out. An enquiry is being prepared. A post-mortem will be carried out. A witness will be found," SDPO Sushil Kumar further added. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence from the scene, and the police have started an investigation into all possible aspects, including foul play, suicide, or medical condition.

The officials said that the student's family has been informed, and a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

