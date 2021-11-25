Patna (Bihar) [India], November 25 (ANI): State Health Minister Mangal Pandey has announced the commencement of a lottery system, for those who inoculated with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, from November 27.

According to a statement by the State Health Ministry on Wednesday, the minister said that the lottery system is being announced with a view to encourage people to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, he said that only those who get themselves vaccinated within seven days from the date fixed for the second dose will be rewarded under the lottery system.

Participants have the chance of winning televisions refrigerators, blankets and more in the lucky draw.

Pandey further informed that the duration for the lucky draw has been fixed between November 27 and December 31. According to the scheme, one winner from each block will be rewarded with the Bumper award and 10 winners will be given consolation prizes per week for the next five weeks (December 31). According to this, on the block level, 2,670 people will be rewarded with the Bumper prize and 26,700 people will be given the Consolation prize. Whereas, the monthly grand prize will be awarded to 114 people on the district level.

The minister said that this is a unique initiative of the government to encourage people to take the second dose of the vaccine for the protection against COVID. The people will have to take the second dose, there cannot be protection with just one dose. (ANI)

