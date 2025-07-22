Patna, Jul 22 (PTI) The state assembly on Tuesday passed Bihar Hindu Religious Trust (Amendment) Bill 2025, paving the way for the construction and redevelopment of 'Maa Janaki Mandir' at Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, in Sitamarhi district.

The bill introduced by state Law Minister Mangal Pandey was passed by voice vote amid ruckus created by the opposition demanding a discussion over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

With passing of the bill, the current temple trust stands dissolved, and full responsibility for the temple's development and administration will be handed over to a new committee formed by the state government.

The state government recently formed a nine-member trust, headed by the chief secretary for the construction and redevelopment of 'Maa Janaki Mandir' at Punaura Dham. The current Mahanth of the temple will also be a member of the new committee.

Besides, the state government recently approved more than Rs 882 crore for the overall development of 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir'. Around Rs 137 crore will be spent on the renovation of the old Punaura Dham Janki Mandir and Rs 728 crore for the development of tourist infrastructure around the temple. Remaining amount will be spent on the maintenance of the infrastructure for ten years.

"The comprehensive development will be carried out on the lines of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Ayodhya", said the bill.

The Bihar Cabinet had recently approved the appointment of Noida-based private firm—M/s Design Associates Inc--as 'design consultant' for the development of 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir'.

A large number of pilgrims (domestic as well as from outside the country) visit the Punaura Dham, which is about 5 km west of Sitamarhi district.

The assembly also passed Bihar Goods and Service Tax (First Amendment) Bill-2025, Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Bill 2025, Bihar Special Survey and Settlement (Amendment) Bill 2025.

