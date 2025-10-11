Patna (Bihar) [India], October 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha clarified on Saturday that (seat-sharing) talks have not come to an end for the two-phased Bihar assembly elections after rumours started to circulate on social media.

The first phase will take place on November 6, and the second phase will occur on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

"Don't pay attention to rumours floating around. The talks are not yet concluded. Wait...! I don't know how the news is being circulated in the media. If someone is planting news, it's deceit, it's betrayal. You all stay vigilant like this," Kushwaha cautioned in a post on X in hindi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal stated on Friday that the seat-sharing issue has been resolved, and the BJP's central leadership will announce the names of candidates on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Jaiswal said, "In Delhi, the BJP held a 3-day election committee meeting for seat sharing and a panel was formed for that. The BJP is a national party, and the central leadership selects candidates through the Central Election Committee, the Central Parliamentary Board."

"The seat-sharing issue has been resolved. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the candidates will be selected and announced in Delhi," he said.

He further said that the Central Parliamentary Board will announce the names of the candidates. "Seat-sharing will be announced tomorrow," he added.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

