Mumbai, October 11: Looking for the latest Shillong Teer Result? Participants are eagerly waiting for the Shillong Teer Result for October 11, 2025, covering Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the games are held at the iconic Polo Ground in Shillong. The first round starts at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round, with winning numbers being announced online. Players can now check the Shillong Teer Result Chart for October 11 on the websites mentioned below for accurate updates.

The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides the complete winning numbers of both rounds, making it easier for participants to verify their predictions. The winning numbers are available on portals like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Whether you are following the Shillong Morning Teer or Jowai Ladrymbai, these platforms display the results clearly. Stay updated with today’s numbers and track your winnings conveniently online. Shillong Teer Result Today, October 10, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on October 11, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on October 11, 2025, participants should follow a simple step-by-step process. First, visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Next, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for October 11, 2025" to access the Shillong Teer Result Chart. The results are announced after both rounds, with Round 1 typically starting at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following shortly after. The chart displays the winning numbers for each round, allowing participants to verify their predictions. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below for immediate access. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is a traditional and legal archery-based lottery conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays. It features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in Round 1 and 20 in Round 2, at a distant cylindrical target.

Participants place bets by choosing numbers between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by the final two digits of the arrow count, and successful predictions yield varying cash prizes.

