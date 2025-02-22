Darbhanga (Bihar), Feb 22 (PTI) A local court here sentenced Mishri Lal Yadav, BJP MLA from Bihar's Alinagar seat, and his associate to three months imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 500 each for attacking and causing injury to a person in January 2019.

The court of Justice Karunanidhi Prasad Arya on Friday sentenced the MLA and his associate Suresh Yadav in the case pertaining to the attack and causing injury to Umesh Mishra, a resident of Samaila, on January 29, 2019.

"They were found guilty of attacking Mishra. The victim in his complaint had claimed that he was attacked by the MLA and his associates on January 29, 2019 outside his residence," said Rizwan Ali, assistant prosecution officer.

However, people close to the MLA claimed that he would challenge the verdict of the court.

