Patna, Dec 12 (PTI) The Bihar Cabinet on Monday approved bylaws for smooth functioning of the Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA), which will also pave the way for formulation of the sports policy, an official said here.

The government is making a bid to improve basic sports infrastructure to provide opportunities to young talented players in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

“The BSSA will soon come out with a state-specific sports policy,” he said.

As per the bylaws approved in the meeting, the state chief minister will be the chairman of the BSSA, while the deputy CM will be its executive chairman. The sports minister will be its vice chairman and the chief secretary and development commissioner will be its members.

“The focus of the BSSA will be to provide a better and conducive atmosphere to the sportspersons to excel in different games. Promising players will be selected for different national and international sporting events,” Siddharth said.

He said that the state Cabinet also decided to ban manufacturing, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic items, as per the Central government's norms.

The banned items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candies and ice cream, polystyrene (thermocol) products such as plates, cups and glasses, plastic spoons forks, knives, straws and stirrers, wrapping or packaging films and plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, said the additional chief secretary.

“Anyone found using single-use-plastic carry bags will be fined under the new provision,” he said.

Violation of the norm will attract fines ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 5000.

Besides, the Cabinet also approved a proposal to increase the number of attempts for appearing in different examinations of the Bihar Public Service Commission for serving state government employees from three to five, said the official.

