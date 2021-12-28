Patna, Dec 28 (PTI) The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved a project worth over Rs 4,606 crore for modernisation and urgradation of 149 state-owned Industrial Training Institutes to centres of excellence.

Also Read | Goa CM Pramod Sawant Says 'Weddings, Foreign Returnees Caused COVID-19 Surge in the State'.

The project will be executed in collaboration with Tata Technologies, Cabinet Secretariat Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Collector Karamveer Sharma Orders To Withhold Own Salary Over Failure To Dispose of Pending Complaints.

"The state government will soon sign a Memorandum of Association (MoA) with Tata Technologies in this regard. The company will spend 88 per cent of the cost and the rest 12 per cent will be borne by the state government to modernise the ITIs to impart advanced training to youths," the official said.

Tata Technologies has "agreed to upgrade all 149 government-owned ITIs across the state", he said.

Sixty of them have their buildings and other necessary infrastructure and these will be modernised in the first phase by March 2022.

Kumar said the exercise for the remaining 89 facilities will be completed by March 2023.

The cabinet also decided not to give further extension to Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan after December 31 as his current term will come to an end on that day.

He was given two extensions of three months each, one from July 1 and the other from October 1.

Sharan, the 1985-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the state chief secretary on May 1 after the demise of his predecessor Arun Kumar Singh due to COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)