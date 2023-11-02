Patna (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday distributed the appointment letter to the newly recruited teachers selected in the first phase of teacher recruitment examinations 2023.

The chief minister lauded the Bihar government for achieving this significant development and said that no other state has done recruitment on such a huge level.

"A total of 1,20,336 teachers have been appointed by Bihar Lok Sabha Aayog. Recruitments in Bihar are being done on a huge level and it's not being done on this level anywhere else," CM Kumar said while addressing the appointment letter distribution ceremony of teachers in Patna.

Similar events were also organised in various parts of the state, and district headquarters, while the events were connected together via video conferencing.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Power Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary, and Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar were also present at the occassion.

Earlier, the BPSC conducted the Bihar Teachers Recruitment Exam 2023 on August 24, 25, and 26, in the offline mode. The exam was conducted at designated exam centres across the state.

Nearly 850 centres were set up across the state for the smooth conduction of the BPSC exams. In the capital Patna, there are nearly 40 exam centres. (ANI)

