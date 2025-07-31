Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Jul 31 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 574.16 crore in Muzaffarpur district.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, the projects include the construction of a rail overbridge with an approach road at the railway crossing between Ramdayalu Nagar and Muzaffarpur stations at a cost of Rs 167.68 crore and the construction of a road from Sipahpur to Chakmuhabbat at Rs 120.93 crore.

The CM also laid foundation stones for widening and upgrading the road from Chandni Chowk to Ramdayalu Nagar at a cost of Rs 44.76 crore, strengthening and widening of a 7-km road stretch from Chandni Chowk to Bakhri Path (Rs 89.77 crore), strengthening and widening of a 9.37-km stretch of Shivhar–Minapur–Kanti road (Rs 52.56 crore), strengthening and widening of a 9.7-km stretch (Kanti to Raghai Ghat Road) of Shivhar–Minapur–Kanti road at a cost of Rs 74.18 crore, the CM statement said.

The CM also interacted with social security pensioners at the Teacher Training College, Patahi.

"We are working continuously to ensure you live with dignity and respect. Our goal is to help you lead a good life", CM told beneficiaries.

On this occasion, symbolic cheques worth Rs 105 crore were distributed to 5,642 self-help groups.

Those who were present on the occasion included state Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Panchayati Raj Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta, Subrata Sen, District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur, and other senior officials of the state government.

