Patna (Bihar) [India], November 12 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday celebrated the festival of lights with fervour and enthusiasm at his official residence in Patna.

CM Kumar was seen lighting 'Diyas' with his co-workers at his residence.

Earlier in the day, he congratulated everyone on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the festival of lights, Diwali. Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Celebrate Diwali with mutual harmony, harmony and joy", the Chief Minister wrote in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

In his message, the Prime Minister wished that this special festival would bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives.

"Wishing everyone a happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," PM Modi posted on X.

People all across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance". (ANI)

