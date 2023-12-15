Nawada/Patna, Dec 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated the ambitious Ganga Water Supply Scheme (GWSS) in Bihar's Nawada district.

The GWSS is India's first-of-its-kind floodwater to drinking water project. It aims to supply clean and safe drinking water to Rajgir (Nalanda), Gaya and Nawada through pipelines from Hathidah at Mokama in Patna district.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) in Patna, "The project at Paura village in Kadirganj will meet the demand for drinking water in Nawada. Ganga water will also be provided to different institutions, hospitals, schools and hotels in the district. Kumar inaugurated the first segment of the GWSS in Gaya and Rajgir last year".

"The project will facilitate supply of 135 litres of treated Ganga water every day for each person in Nawada. While the first phase of the project covering Rajgir and Gaya was successfully launched in 2022, the second phase to cover Nawada was launched on Friday," the statement said.

The total length of the pipeline installed to supply Ganga water to the three towns of the state is 190.90km.

Others who were present on the occasion included state ministers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Samir Kumar Mahaseth and Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (water resources department).

The first phase of GWSS was executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The scheme was approved at a special cabinet meeting in Gaya in December 2019 under the chairmanship of Kumar.

