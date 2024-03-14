Patna (Bihar) [India], March 14 (ANI): In a significant political development, all 11 candidates for the Bihar Legislative Council election, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, were declared elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council.

Others who got elected to the Upper House include former chief minister Rabri Devi (RJD), state minister Santosh Suman (HAM) and former minister Mangal Pandey (BJP).

Also Read | Ancient Giant Turtle Named After Stephen King Character.

When asked about seat sharing in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and state cabinet expansion, Nitish Kumar said that everything would be done soon.

"Everything will be done soon. We will inform about everything," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Thrashed After Firing at Neighbour in Bulandshahr; Both Die in Hospital.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that the seat-sharing agreement with the BJP in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections has been finalised and a formal announcement will be made soon.

Paswan, who represents the Jamui Lok Sabha seat, thanked BJP leaders after the seat-sharing agreement was finalised.

"As a member of the NDA, today in a meeting with BJP National President Hon Shri @jpnadda ji, we have together finalised the seat sharing in Bihar for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The same will be announced in due course," Paswan posted on X.

Paswan told reporters that NDA will make efforts to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

"I want to thank PM Modi for always protecting me in the alliance. He always treated Ram Vilas Paswan as his friend. Today, again we have strengthened our alliance NDA. Today, after the seat-sharing has been done for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, I want to thank BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. LJP will fight the elections with the intention that all the 40 seats in Bihar should be won by the NDA alliance and achieve the target of 400 seats in the country," he said.

Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is a union minister, have been claiming the Hajipur seat.

Pashupati Kumar Paras had founded Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party after splitting with Chirag Paswan. Paras is MP from Hajipur, a traditional LJP seat that Ram Vilas Paswan won many times.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)