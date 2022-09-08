New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was in Delhi to work for "Opposition unity" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Thursday said he would meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi once she returns to India from Italy.

Sonia Gandhi is in Italy after her mother Paola Maino passed away on August 27.

"Once Sonia Gandhi Ji returns to the country, I will again go to Delhi to meet her. I have held meetings with many opposition leaders during this recent Delhi visit," Kumar said.

Kumar who was in Delhi since Monday afternoon returned to Bihar today. During his Delhi visit, the Bihar CM met leaders of several parties in the country.

Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday and then met Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also met Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala.

He also met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi, who said, "It is necessary that the opposition parties come together. There is no better face (of Opposition) than Nitish Kumar."

This came days after Nitish Kumar broke the alliance with the BJP in August and formed the government with RJD in Bihar.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts towards forging opposition unity. (ANI)

