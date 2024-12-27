Patna, Dec 27 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati' Yatra to Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts has been cancelled following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, an official statement said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The CM's Pragati Yatra scheduled for December 27 and 28 has been cancelled following the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh."

The CM was scheduled to visit Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts on December 27 and 28 respectively.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He was brought to the emergency department in a critical condition in the evening.

