Patna (Bihar) [India], January 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid floral tribute to former Bihar CM Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, on his birth anniversary, outside the state Assembly in Patna on Friday.

During this, the CM was accompanied by several state ministers and MLAs.

Nitish Kumar remembered Thakur and wrote on X, "Respectful tributes to the people's leader Karpoori Thakur ji on the occasion of his birth anniversary."

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, while speaking to reporters, said, "By awarding Bharat Ratna to Jananayak Karpuri Thakur who was dedicated for the poor, Prime Minister Modi has boosted the morale of such people. Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers take inspiration from him and move forward with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas."

He further said, "The government is establishing the rule of law with full vigilance. Those who do wrong will not be spared, the administration is working honestly."

Karpoori Thakur, born in 1924 at Pitaunjhia (now Karpoori Gram) in Darbhanga district of Bihar, was a freedom fighter and former CM of Bihar. He was awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2024. He was popularly called 'Jannayak' for his work for the cause of people.

He became a member of Bihar Vidhan Sabha in 1952. He was a staunch advocate of socialist ideology and worked tirelessly for the Praja Socialist Party and the Joint Socialist Party. Thakur served as a minister and as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, before serving two terms as CM of Bihar - from 1970 to 1971 and 1977 to 1979. He died in February 1988 in Patna.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also paid tribute to Karpoori Thakur and remembered him as a leader of the masses. PM Modi highlighted that Thakur dedicated his entire life to social justice.

"Respectful tributes to former Bihar Chief Minister Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur ji on his birth anniversary. The leader of the masses dedicated his entire life to social justice and made many efforts in this direction. His life and ideals will continue to inspire every generation of the country." PM posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Thakur and said that his ideals and struggle will always inspire one to follow the path of justice, equality and service. (ANI)

