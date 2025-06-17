Bhabua (Bihar), Jun 17 (PTI) A 26-year-old constable of Bihar Police allegedly shot himself with his AK-47 rifle in Kaimur district, police said on Tuesday.

However, he survived the incident and his condition is stated to be stable.

The injured constable has been identified as Amlesh Kumar (26). He was posted with the Quick Response Team (QRT) of the district police. The incident took place at 8 pm on Monday when he was on duty.

Speaking to reporters, Kaimur Superintendent of Police Harimohan Shukla, said, "An information was received that Amlesh shot himself with his AK-47 rifle when he was on duty."

"He was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital and from there he was referred to Varanasi for better treatment. The exact cause of the incident is not yet known. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

His firearm and mobile phone have been seized by the police and his condition is reported to be stable, the SP added.

